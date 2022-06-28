Christian Eriksen is said to be considering an offer from Newcastle United.

The soon-to-be free agent has been linked with a number of clubs this summer after deciding to leave Brentford at the end of his contract.

Eriksen will officially become a free agent on June 30, and he will be a free transfer for whoever manages to convince him to sign.

And according to a report by The Times, there are a number of clubs who have submitted offers to the Dane.

One of those offers is from Newcastle, according to the report, with the Magpies sensing the opportunity of landing a high-class talent on a free transfer.

Eriksen has spoken about his desire to play European football, but he could yet be lured by Newcastle’s upside given their new wealthy owners and the promise of future success.

It’s thought the former Tottenham star will make a decision in the coming days, with international players set to return for pre-season in the next week or so.