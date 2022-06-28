Daniel Levy meets EPL chairman amid speculation Londoners could sign Brazilian

Daniel Levy recently met with Everton chairman Bill Kenwright.

That’s according to the BBC’s Jon Sopel, who has told his followers on social media that the pair had dinner together on Monday evening.

Of course, the pair’s engagement could have just been a social matter, but considering the relentless speculation currently surrounding the Lilywhite’s pursuit of Richarlison, it wouldn’t yet be safe to rule out the possibility of the pair discussing transfer business.

Although in talks with Leeds United to sign Raphinha, Tottenham Hotspur’s primary attacking target is Everton’s Richarlison and it is a move that we believe is likely to materialise.

Sources have recently informed CaughtOffside that Levy’s Spurs have already agreed personal terms with the South American attacker with negotiations between clubs expected to ramp up in the coming days.

Since joining Everton from Watford back in 2018, Richarlison, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 152 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 67 goals along the way.

