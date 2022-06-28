Edinson Cavani wants to finish career in Spain and has many offers

Edinson Cavani wants to finish his career in Spain and has offers on the table from four clubs ahead of next season.

One club that is desperate to sign the Uruguayan this summer is Valencia who looks set to make a move for the veteran striker soon, with the chase for the 35-year-old already been given the green light by the new coach of the La Liga giants Gennaro Gattuso states Todofichajes.

Cavani will leave Manchester United upon the expiration of his contract at the end of this month and Valencia will face competition from other clubs in Spain such as Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Sevilla, who are all stronger teams than Los che.

The high interest in Cavani is no surprise as the 35-year-old showed at Old Trafford that he still has a lot to offer. The Uruguayan became a fan favourite amongst United fans due to his passion, work rate, professionalism and the way he treated fans off of the pitch.

The veteran striker would be a great man to get on board for any of the aforementioned clubs, with Valencia said to be optimistic about securing Cavani’s signature with negotiations set to be led by super-agent, Jorge Mendes, who is the club’s sports advisor states Todofichajes.

However, all the other clubs involved are playing in European competition next season, which could be a stumbling block for Valencia should Cavani want to participate in such tournaments.