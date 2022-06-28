England under 19 side eclipse Italy late on to secure spot in European final

England have been producing some of the finer talent in recent years with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham coming through at St. George’s Park. If results at that age can be trusted, it looks as if England may have another fine generation coming through with their under 19 side.

The Young Lions are through to the final of the European Championships following a 2-1 victory over Italy. The finals, being held in Slovakia, consist of two four-team groups which then play into semi-finals and a final, where England find themselves.

Coach Ian Foster guided them through the group stage with a perfect record in the group, before meeting Italy. That was less straight-forward, with the Italians going in front through a Fabio Miretti penalty 12 minutes in. It was the first goal England had conceded all tournament but Liverpool’s Jarrell Quansah and Bristol City’s Alex Scott channelled plenty of character into a victory, the winner coming just 8 minutes from time.

England will face one of France or Israel in the final, the latter whom they beat in the group stage 1-0. The final takes place on Friday, where England’s young guns can put down a marker in their short careers.