Erik ten Hag continues Manchester United revolution with changes in training

Manchester United have had peaks and troughs since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013, but overall it’s been something of a wilderness that the clubs finds itself in nearly a decade on. New manager Erik ten Hag is trying to restore the glory days at Old Trafford and is even planning on returning to some of Ferguson’s old rules.

The Dutch manager has made some crucial changes to the routine at Carrington, which includes having the players at the training ground for 09:00am, harking back to one of the rules that has been lost since Ferguson departed. That was reported by The Mirror along with several other changes.

As well as bringing in double-sessions in order to improve fitness, ten Hag is trying to ensure that the drills being done are more varied in a bid to increase the speed of adaptation to his methods. Players will now be required to eat at the training ground together to foster team cohesion and the grass has been cut shorter in order to quicken the pace of the ball.

These methods are not ground-breaking changes, yet the fact they weren’t already in place shows the margin for improvement at Old Trafford. While ten Hag undoubtedly has a large task, it appears he is taking a hands-on approach and leaving nothing to chance. Whether he can get everyone on board with his revolution could be decisive.