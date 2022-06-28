Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United are looking to hijack deal with full agreement

Manchester United are trying to hijack Lyon’s deal for Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia after the French club reached an agreement with the Dutch side.

It was reported last week by the Daily Mail that Lyon submitted a £12million bid for Malacia and Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a deal for the left-back had been agreed and all that was left to do was sort out the final details before the transfer could become official.

That deal now looks in jeopardy after Man United became involved before it was signed. United were linked with a move for the left-back before Lyon reached an agreement with Feyenoord but have now begun talks with the Dutch club to try and reach an agreement states Fabrizio Romano.

Excl: Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal! After full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed. ??? #MUFC Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement, Dutch sources confirm. Detail: Malacia has same agents as Frenkie de Jong. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

Malacia also has the same agents as Frenkie de Jong, who Man United are also close to agreeing a deal for according to Sky Sports. These two players are clearly wanted by new United boss Erik ten Hag and they will spring into life what has been a quiet window for the Manchester club up until now.

The Dutch left-back’s attacking play style will perfectly suit the offensive possession-based football that Ten Hag is likely to implement next season at United and is most likely set to replace Luke Shaw in the Man United first 11.

United look like they are now in pole position to complete the signing and will look to get it done soon in order to avoid any more twists.