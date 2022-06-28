Former Manchester United striker let go by Watford after less than a year

Norwegian international and former Manchester United forward Joshua King is on the hunt for a new club after Watford decided to release him this summer. King joined the club on the ninth of July in 2021 and did have a contract until 2023.

The club announced the decision on Tuesday morning, wishing both King and also released goalkeeper Rob Elliot good luck for the future. King will be looking for his fourth club in 18 months after leaving Bournemouth at the end of January 2021. It returns King to a journeyman career path, with his six-year spell at Bournemouth being by far the longest period he has spent at any club.

On the first of February 2021, King joined Everton for free but failing to make an impact, went to Watford on the expiry of his contract. There he fared slightly better, scoring 5 times in his 31 appearances.

Blessed with brilliant pace, King is always likely to be an asset to his teams, even if he has struggled to find a rhythm for Everton and Watford. Properly utilised, he could be a useful tool for several clubs in the Premier League and upper reaches of the Championship.