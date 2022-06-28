French winger is interested in following Sven Botman to Newcastle United

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is reportedly interested in following Sven Botman to Newcastle United this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on the NUFC Matters Youtube channel.

“I’m actually told that he is [open to the move] so it’s one to watch over the course of the window,” said Jacobs.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea not ruling out signing two wingers as Boehly eyes four mega deals
Video: Liverpool star arrives in Italy ahead of move away from Anfield
Leeds star has less than two weeks to leave the club

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Diaby this window, and fans at St James Park will be delighted to hear the French international is keen on a move.

Botman looks set to join the club, and with a couple more additions, Newcastle could be challenging in the top half of the Premier League next season.

More Stories Moussa Diaby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.