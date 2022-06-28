Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is reportedly interested in following Sven Botman to Newcastle United this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on the NUFC Matters Youtube channel.

“I’m actually told that he is [open to the move] so it’s one to watch over the course of the window,” said Jacobs.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Diaby this window, and fans at St James Park will be delighted to hear the French international is keen on a move.

Botman looks set to join the club, and with a couple more additions, Newcastle could be challenging in the top half of the Premier League next season.