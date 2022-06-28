Fulham interested in £35.5m trio as summer window heats up

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing three players this summer with a total valuation of £35.5m.

According to Sky Sports, the London club are interested in signing Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha and Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon. The Portuguese man is valued at around £20m reports Sky Sports, whilst the Israeli international is said to be worth around £7m by the Ukrainian side.

This comes after Fulham already bid €10m for Wolfsburg right-back Kevin Mbabu and the club are still waiting for a response from the Bundesliga outfit. The Swiss international slipped down the pecking order last season for the German side and made just 14 starts throughout the 2021/22 campaign. The 27-year-old’s contract also expires next summer so the signs are good for the Premier League side.

Fulham are yet to bring in a player this summer so far and will be looking to make the right signings following their promotion to the Premier League. The Cottagers are known for moving up and down the divisions and will hope to avoid that outcome next season.

The three players mentioned above would be a good start for the London club and should they get all three deals over the line it should be expected that they won’t stop there and will push for more quality this summer.