Inter Milan’s CEO gives update on Lukaku deal

Romelu Lukaku is returning to Inter Milan this summer and Inter’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta has just given an update on the deal.

Lukaku will leave Chelsea after just one season with the Blues having joined from Inter Milan for £97.5m last summer as reported by Sky Sports and according to the same outlet, the two clubs have agreed a loan move for the Belgian striker this summer totalling at £10.3m, made up of a loan fee of £6.9m plus £3.4m in bonuses.

Since that agreement, there have been no further updates on the deal, but Inter Milan’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta has stated that the 29-year-old is probably arriving in Milan tonight. Lukaku is due for a medical on Wednesday morning reports Fabrizio Romano, which means this deal is very close to being completed.

Romelu Lukaku will fly to Milano in the coming hours, Inter CEO Marotta has confirmed: “He’s arriving tonight probably”, he said. ???? #Inter Medical on Wesnesday morning, then loan deal until June 2023 to be announced with Chelsea – with no buy option/obligation clause. #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

Once the deal is over the line it will put Chelsea in a very difficult situation with regard to Lukaku. Signing the Belgium international on a permanent deal will cost clubs a lot of money next summer and the only club that was interested in this window was Inter, who won’t be able to afford the big fee in the near future.

If Thomas Tuchel is still at the club next season, Lukaku will likely need to be moved on and until that happens Chelsea can’t go out and sign another striker as it would be a disaster to be stuck paying Lukaku’s salary on top of a potential new signing. This situation could get messy for the Blues but that isn’t a problem for now as they bury it under the carpet to deal with in a year’s time.