La Liga chief Javier Tebas is hoping for the arrival of Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona a year before his Bayern Munich contract expires.

The superstar striker wants a new challenge, and he has made it clear that he wants out of Bayern this summer.

Barcelona are said to be pushing to complete a move, hoping to strike a sensible deal with Bayern, who are reluctant to cut a deal for a striker who has scored more than 40 goals in each of his last two seasons.

But Lewandowski is also 33 years of age, and he has just one year remaining on his current deal, so Barcelona are insistent on an affordable price, especially given their financial issues.

La Liga chief Tebas has held Barca’s hand to the fire over their financial trouble, often shooting down the club’s big spending plans.

MORE: Barcelona dealt fresh setback in Dembélé talks

But even he is hopeful the Blaugrana can complete a deal for Lewandowski this summer.

“I hope Lewandowski plays for Barcelona and has a good season,” he told Marca. “I hope that those levers that he has activated make it possible for him to reach Barcelona, because he is a legend of Bayern Munich and of European football.”