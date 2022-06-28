Leeds star has less than two weeks to leave the club

Leeds winger Raphinha looks set to leave the club this summer, and there’s a good chance he will want to be out the door within two weeks.

Sources have confirmed to CaughtOffside that Leeds hope to reach an agreement with Raphinha’s potential new club this week, so they are able to pursue a replacement.

Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle are all reportedly interested in the Brazilian winger, as per the report.

Reporter Beren Cross has claimed Raphinha will be keen to leave the club within two weeks, as that’s when Leeds fly to Australia for their pre-season trip.

“If Raphinha, no stranger to long-haul flights, does not fancy the best part of 24 hours travelling in the air to the other side of the world with a club he has no long-term plans for, then he has less than two weeks to get this move done,” said Cross, writing for Leeds live.

With a move expected this week, Raphinha won’t be forced to fly to the other side of the world for a club he longer wants to be a part of.