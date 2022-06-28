Liverpool are eyeing RB Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic as a more attainable alternative to Jude Bellingham.

Despite Bellingham undoubtedly being an ideal target for Liverpool, it appears to be becoming increasingly difficult to attain him. According to AS, Chelsea and Real Madrid are also interested in the midfielder, so Liverpool face a tough battle to secure his signature.

Now, according to GOAL (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool are considering a move for Croatian midfielder Sucic as they plan alternative targets to Bellingham.

At 19 years old, Sucic is already a regular for Salzburg, and managed eight league goals from midfield last season.

Not only will Sucic be more attainable due to less competition for the midfielder, but there’s no doubt he would come at a significantly lower price. The report from AS claims Bellingham could cost in the region of €100m, whereas Salzburg have never received a fee over £30m for a player, according to Transfermarkt.

Liverpool have an ageing midfielder, so bringing in a young player who is yet to reach his full potential would be a smart move. Sucic can learn and develop playing with the likes of Thiago and Jordan Henderson, before eventually taking their place in the team.