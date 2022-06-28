Liverpool fans receive apology from minister a month after Champions League final

Liverpool fans can feel at least a small sense of vindication following fresh comments from French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. He had been one of several voices that blamed fans without tickets for the chaos that ensued in the lead-up to the Champions League final, which resulted in many fans been mistreated by the French police.

However, Darmanin has finally issued an apology to the fans for his comments. SkySports carried his remarks from an interview with RTL France.

“Could the Stade de France have been better managed? The answer is yes. Do I have some responsibility for that? The answer is yes. I apologise to those who who suffered from this poor management.”

“It is certain we have changes to make to the organisation.”

This will come as a welcome admission of guilt from Liverpool fans, who were demonised by the French authorities on the day, despite very few reports of any misbehaviour on their part.

Darmanin then blamed delinquent behaviour in the surrounding area of Saint-Denis for the events, which still shows some reluctance to accept full responsibility. The events at the Stade de France show a consistent attitude of disdain for football fans from some of its organisers. It seems that despite it all, UEFA have come out with very little desire to take responsibility too.