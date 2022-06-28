Liverpool midfielder linked with swap deal for Juventus star but deal unlikely

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is being linked with a swap deal for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot this summer.

This is according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who reports that Liverpool are willing to offer Keita in a straight swap deal to sign Rabiot who has been recently linked with a move to Merseyside.

The report states that rumours continue to arrive from England about the Reds’ interest as Juve look to offload the Frenchman and his €7m a year salary. The hope is that the Premier League club can help them in that matter but unfortunately for the Italian giants a move from Liverpool is highly unlikely.

A report from Liverpool insider Neil Jones for GOAL yesterday stated with regards to the midfield at Liverpool, that sales are not expected at this stage, and nor are first-team signings, with Anfield sources suggesting that it will be next summer before a new midfielder is targeted.

This is reliable information and the likelihood of it being true is high. Keita is more of a Jurgen Klopp-styled player than Rabiot and the Guinea international performed well for the Reds last season when called upon. The midfielder’s contract expires next summer but it is likely that a new deal will be coming Keita’s way very soon.