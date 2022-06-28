Liverpool star could be set to leave the club with Premier League clubs interested

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg could be set to leave the club this summer, with Premier League clubs showing an interest.

Van den Berg spent last season on loan at Preston North End, where he became a regular in their side. After signing from PEC Zwolle in 2019, Van den Berg made four appearances, before being sent out on loan.

The Dutch defender is set for another temporary spell away from Liverpool, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that the Merseyside club have received enquiries from the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga to sign the defender this summer.

With Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joel Matip currently in the Liverpool squad, it’s going to make it extremely difficult for the 20-year-old to break into the first team.

Another loan spell should be the right move for his development, and a step up to top-flight football is necessary after succeeding in the Championship.

The Liverpool hierarchy are said to have been impressed with Van den Berg’s most recent loan spell, so the Dutchman will be hoping to continue his good form against better opposition.