Liverpool submit offer to sign Barcelona star but face competition from Chelsea

Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, but they face competition from Chelsea.

Dembele is out of contract this summer after failing to agree a new deal with current club Barcelona. The French winger could now leave the club, and he reportedly has offers from five different teams.

That’s according to SPORT, who claim Dembele can now choose between PSG, Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

It’s no surprise to see the elite clubs attempting to sign Dembele, as the winger has shown a lot of promise during his time at Barcelona. The 25-year-old has suffered regular injuries, but when fit, he’s proven to be a key figure in Barcelona’s side.

After Liverpool recently lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, and with Mohamed Salah yet to sign a new deal, Jurgen Klopp will be keen to find a replacement for his star duo.

Salah’s contract expires next summer, so he could still stay at the club, but if Liverpool can pick up a replacement on a free transfer, it makes sense to do so.

Chelsea are also interested, but players may find it difficult to turn Liverpool down these days due to them dominating almost every competition available to them.