Man United step up interest as Arsenal fall £9m short with opening bid for target

Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford does mean that United will be linked with every Dutch-based player this summer, and Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez appears to be the latest.

The Times have reported that moves for Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia are nearing completion, and United have now asked Ajax to keep them abreast of any developments with Martinez.

At this stage, there is also interest from Arsenal, but it’s claimed that their offer of £35m is still £9m short of Ajax’s evaluation, so that does leave the door open for someone else to step in and pay the asking price.

The versatile Argentine could be a useful addition for both sides as he can play in the center of defence or midfield as well as filling in at full-back, although Man United’s interest in Malacia would suggest that they see him as a central option.

The main question mark would revolve around his lack of height as he stands at 175cm tall and he will be targetted in the air, but he also plays with an aggression and intelligence that allows him to deal with it.