Manager admits he can’t stop £35m star from joining Leeds

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted there is nothing he can do to stop Sander Berge from joining Leeds this summer.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Berge has been lined up as a potential replacement for Leeds, with Kalvin Phillips looking likely to join Manchester City.

Sheffield United manager Heckingbottom has now spoken out on the future of Berge.

“I think it’s been well documented he has a release clause. That’s it, simple. There’s nothing I can do about it. It takes care of itself, that situation,” said Heckingbottom, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

The release clause is believed to be £35m, so if Leeds are desperate for their man, they can do so with little fight back from Sheffield United.

