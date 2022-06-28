Manchester City searching for goalkeeper with exit imminent

Manchester City are on the lookout for their next recruit in the goalkeeping department, as the exit door beckons for incumbent back-up Zach Steffen. The USA international has won 29 caps for his country but is intent on securing regular minutes ahead of the World Cup in November.

According to MEN, those minutes will arrive at Middlesbrough. Steffen, 27, has been at City for two seasons following a move from Fortuna Dusseldorf and has made a total of 21 appearances, conceding 16 goals. Sadly, the lasting memory of his tenure may well be his poor mistake which allowed Liverpool to score in the FA Cup semi-final, a tie City ultimately ended up losing.

The report continues on to note that Steffen’s replacement may also come from the German football. Arminia Bielefeld’s Stefan Ortega seems set to sign with Manchester City on a free after his contract expired.

Should Ortega be called on, it will be a jump in standard for the 29-year-old. Ortega has spent most of his career, split between Bielefeld and 1860 Munchen, outside of the German top-flight, having helped to return the former back to the Bundesliga this season.

