Manchester United face being priced out of a double deal this summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with two Ajax stars as Erik ten Hag looks to take players with him from Amsterdam to Old Trafford.

But the United boss’s old club are not about to do him any special favours by cutting bargain deals this summer.

Antony and Lisandro Martinez are the players in question, with United hoping to strengthen out wide and at the back this summer.

But there have already been reports of Arsenal chasing Martinez, and United better get a move on if they want to pull off a deal this summer.

The issue is that they may have to choose which of the players they need most, with The Telegraph reporting that Ajax will ask for between £115million and £130million to sell the two players this summer.

It’s claimed Antony is valued between £70million and £80million, while Martinez is priced at between £45million and £50million.

That could well put the double deal out of question for United, who are also looking to strengthen in other areas this summer, including midfield.