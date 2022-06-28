Manchester United star Andreas Pereira could be set for a fresh star this summer.

The midfielder has been at Old Trafford since 2014, making just 45 Premier League appearances since, and he has spent as many as four separate spells out on loan during that time.

In the most recent campaign, he spent a season with Brazilian side Flamengo, and it’s claimed he was hoping for a permanent deal.

But despite making 31 league appearances, scoring an impressive seven goals from midfield, he has now won a permanent contract.

According to Extra, via SportWitness, there has now been contact with Crystal Palace as a result, following on from links with another London side in Fulham.

Pereira could be tempted by another Premier League move, but he is likely to want a solid chance of playing regularly after recent years.

As things stand, Brazilian media are backing a move to Fulham for around £8million, with the newly promoted Cottagers in need of reinforcements.