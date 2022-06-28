Michael Owen appears horrified after daughter Gemma gives Love Island lapdance

Michael Owen has somehow forged a post-playing career as a pundit despite potentially being the world’s dullest man and offering nothing insightful, so it was always going to be interesting to see how he would react to his daughter appearing on Love Island.

For those fortunate enough to have avoided the long-running “dating show”, the contestants take part in weeks of programming that makes you think “the parents must be proud” as it gradually gets worse and worse.

Tonight saw Owen’s daughter Gemma giving a lapdance on national TV, and there was some speculation on Twitter as to how the former Liverpool and Man United striker might be reacting:

In fairness, his most recent Tweet suggests they aren’t a million miles away:

Unfortunately for Michael, it’s likely going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better too.

