Minamino leaves Liverpool for Monaco on four-year deal

Takumi Minamino has left Liverpool to join Monaco on a four-year deal for a fee of €18m. 

The forward completed his medical in Japan this week before his arrival at the Stade Louis II was confirmed on Tuesday as Liverpool are set to receive a fixed fee of €15m with another €3m inserted into the deal as a potential add-on reports The Athletic.

This brings an end to Minamino’s two and a half years on Merseyside after the former Red Bull Salzburg man moved to Anfield for £7.25m in January 2020 as reported by The Athletic.

Minamino failed to break into the Liverpool starting 11 during his time at the club but contributed massively in the cup competitions this season and always showed a professional attitude wearing a red shirt. The 27-year-old will be hoping to contribute more at his new club and will certainly show what he is made of in France.

Speaking after the move was confirmed, Minamino said via The Athletic: “It is a great joy for me to join AS Monaco. I am happy to be part of the club’s project, which has just finished on the podium twice in a row and is one of the most recognized in an exciting championship.”

Minamino made 55 appearances for Liverpool since 2020 and scored 14 goals whilst assisting a further three.

 

