Newcastle all but confirm the signing of long-term target Sven Botman

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have announced that they have agreed a deal with Lille to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman which confirms the defender’s move to Tyneside. 

The Premier League club will pay the French outfit €37m for the Dutchman who signs a five-year deal with Newcastle keeping him at the club until 2027 reports Fabrizio Romano.

The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week states the club’s website, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle player.

More Stories / Latest News
Edinson Cavani wants to finish career in Spain and has many offers
Liverpool fans receive apology from minister a month after Champions League final
Thiago Silva wants to see Brazil teammate join him at Chelsea

The Magpies have been long-term admirers of Botman and the defender was one of their primary targets for the centre-back role during the January transfer window. The Premier League side missed out on the Dutch international then but have now got their man ahead of next season. Newcastle’s main competitors for Botman were AC Milan but the Italian champions never submitted a bid for the 22-year-old.

Despite injuries getting in Botman’s way last season, the Dutch international has been a crucial player for the French side since joining the club back in 2020 from Ajax. The 22-year-old played 62 times for the club in Ligue 1 and played a very important role in Les Dogues’ run to the Ligue 1 title in 2021 – something he will hope to achieve with Newcastle during his five years with the club.

More Stories Sven Botman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.