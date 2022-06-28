Newcastle all but confirm the signing of long-term target Sven Botman

Newcastle United have announced that they have agreed a deal with Lille to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman which confirms the defender’s move to Tyneside.

The Premier League club will pay the French outfit €37m for the Dutchman who signs a five-year deal with Newcastle keeping him at the club until 2027 reports Fabrizio Romano.

The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week states the club’s website, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle player.

Official, confirmed. Sven Botman joins Newcastle on a permanent deal for €37m fee after long negotiation. Contract signed until June 2027. ???? #NUFC Newcastle have always been there since January – and now they have their top target. pic.twitter.com/H7sbu7fEYc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

The Magpies have been long-term admirers of Botman and the defender was one of their primary targets for the centre-back role during the January transfer window. The Premier League side missed out on the Dutch international then but have now got their man ahead of next season. Newcastle’s main competitors for Botman were AC Milan but the Italian champions never submitted a bid for the 22-year-old.

Despite injuries getting in Botman’s way last season, the Dutch international has been a crucial player for the French side since joining the club back in 2020 from Ajax. The 22-year-old played 62 times for the club in Ligue 1 and played a very important role in Les Dogues’ run to the Ligue 1 title in 2021 – something he will hope to achieve with Newcastle during his five years with the club.