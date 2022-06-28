Newcastle United release Saudi Arabia-inspired third kit

Newcastle United have revealed their new third kit, which appears to be inspired by their new owners.

The Magpies were taken over by the PIF Investment fund late last year, a fund backed by the state of Saudi Arabia.

And the takeover was not without its controversy, with the Premier League initially rejecting the takeover ahead of eventually allowing it to go through.

It’s no secret that there are concerning human rights issues in Saudi Arabia currently, and huge question marks remain over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi embassy in Turkey.

Those issues have led to wide criticism of Newcastle’s takeover, and those critics are certainly not going to be fans of the Magpies new third kit.

The new kit is white with a green trim, appearing very much like the Saudi Arabia home kit.

You can see the new kit below, along with an image of Saudi Arabia’s current home kit.