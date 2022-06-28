Paul Robinson says Newcastle may let star player leave due to FFP

Paul Robinson has claimed Newcastle may let Allan Saint-Maximin leave this summer due to Financial Fair Play.

Saint-Maximin is undoubtedly one of Newcastle’s star players, but with FFP restrictions meaning the North East club can’t just buy who they want when they want, the French winger could be sacrificed if he demands too much money.

“They have to be careful with Financial Fair Play. I think that is why they are wary of breaking the wage structure. The old saying, nobody is bigger than the club. Saint-Maximin is a top player but is he irreplaceable? No, he is not,” said Robinson, speaking to Football Insider.

Despite Newcastle being taken over by Saudi billionaires, they do still have to be smart with their money.

If the Newcastle winger is demanding too much to sign a new deal, then it may be best to move him on.

