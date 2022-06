PSG midfielder Marco Verratti’s mansion was raided by a gang who escaped with over £2.5m worth of valuables.

That’s according to The Sun, who report that the gang stole £2.5m worth of cash, jewellery and watches from his Ibiza holiday home.

The property, which belongs to former Brazil footballer Ronaldo, was broken into at the weekend whilst Verratti and his family were out.

Verratti is yet to comment on the robbing, but it is currently being investigated by the Civil Guard.