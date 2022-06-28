Leeds United star Raphinha is said to be monitoring the situation of Ousmane Dembélé at Barcelona.

Raphinha has been heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer, with a number of clubs reportedly interested.

But from the start it has been claimed that the Brazilian’s preferred move would be to Barcelona.

The problem with that is that the Catalan giants are in no position to make big-money signings currently, struggling with financial issues.

Things should improve over the coming weeks, but perhaps not quickly enough to win the Raphinha race.

One thing that could help land the winger is the loss of current star Ousmane Dembélé, who is out of contract in just a couple of days.

Barca would prefer to keep the Frenchman, and they are still holding talks, holding a meeting as recently as Monday, but progress is slow.

MORE: Barcelona dealt fresh setback during Dembélé meeting

And if Dembélé doesn’t get the wage he wants, he is going to leave this summer.

Raphinha knows that could leave space for him, and according to Mundo Deportivo, his camp are closely monitoring the Dembélé situation.