Real Madrid are not interested in signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer, despite reports.

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have been in continuous talks with Salah’s agent ahead of a possible move this summer. Salah is out of contract at Liverpool next year, so they may be forced to sell the Egyptian to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

However, a fresh report from Defensa Central has claimed that Real Madrid are not considering a move for Salah this summer, and the Liverpool winger will be staying at Anfield ahead of next season.

There are still doubts over the future of Salah at Liverpool, however, as he is yet to agree a new deal with the club. If Liverpool decide to keep hold of him come the end of the transfer window, there’s a good chance he leaves on a free next summer.

After already losing Sadio Mane this window, Liverpool may be happy to take the risk of Salah seeing out his contract, as they won’t want to be losing both Mane and Salah in the same summer.

Luis Diaz was signed in January, so is a natural replacement for Mane, but it would be difficult to ever replace the goals Salah brings to Liverpool.