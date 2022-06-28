Revealed: Why Kalvin Phillips transfer to Manchester City hasn’t happened yet

Manchester City are reportedly edging closer to the signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

That’s according to David Ornstein from The Athletic, with Manchester City eyeing Phillips as a replacement for Fernandinho.

Fans of Manchester City will be wondering why the club are yet to finalise a deal, with the news breaking a few days ago now, but according to Leeds Live, Phillips is still on holiday, and won’t be returning until the 30th June.

With a medical yet to take place, it’s still going to be a while until a deal is completed. Unless Phillips fancies cutting his holiday short, a medical won’t be happening until he has returned.

