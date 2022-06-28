Manchester City are reportedly edging closer to the signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

That’s according to David Ornstein from The Athletic, with Manchester City eyeing Phillips as a replacement for Fernandinho.

Fans of Manchester City will be wondering why the club are yet to finalise a deal, with the news breaking a few days ago now, but according to Leeds Live, Phillips is still on holiday, and won’t be returning until the 30th June.

With a medical yet to take place, it’s still going to be a while until a deal is completed. Unless Phillips fancies cutting his holiday short, a medical won’t be happening until he has returned.