Richarlison: Tottenham and Everton talks proving fruitful

Everton star Richarlison has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and although he has been a fan favourite during his time, it appears he would be open to a move too. The forward was crucial in their relegation survival bid last season but reports in recent days have claimed that he would like to take the next step in his career.

Fresh news on his departure came via Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade of UOL Esporte on Tuesday too. According to Andrade, Spurs are in pole position for the player, as he tweeted out.

“Despite the interest from Chelsea, the conversations between Tottenham and Everton are going in a positive direction. With the Brazilian forward negotiations are already well on their way. An agreement should be around £60m (in theory, without involving player exchanges).”

Richarlison: apesar do interesse do Chelsea, as conversas entre Tottenham e Everton caminham de forma positiva. Com o atacante brasileiro já existe uma negociação bem encaminhada. Acordo deve girar em torno de 60 milhões de libras (a princípio, sem envolver jogadores em troca) — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) June 28, 2022

The fact that Richarlison has already been in negotiations with Tottenham over a deal, if the report is to be believed, backs up the previous reports that he himself desires a change of club.

For Everton, it seems to be more of a case of negotiating the best deal for the player rather than hanging onto him at this point. Whether they can spend the money wisely and adequately strengthen their squad afterwards will be the measure of the deal for them.