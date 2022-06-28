The overall Premier League table – most successful side in the last 30 years revealed

There have been a grand total of 30 seasons played since the inception of the Premier League in the last 30 years, with 1,153 games taking place for each side that has been involved during every season. Yet who is the most successful of them all?

In a recent article in the Sunderland Echo, the points totals for each of the top 19 clubs in the Premier League era was totalled up, revealing the team that would finish top of the table between 1992 and 2022.

1- Manchester United – 2,366 points

2- Arsenal – 2,141 pts.

3- Chelsea – 2,138 pts.

4- Liverpool – 2,109 pts.

5- Tottenham – 1,787 pts.

6- Manchester City – 1,692 pts.

7- Everton – 1,574 pts.

8- Newcastle United – 1,410 pts.

9- Aston Villa – 1,358 pts.

10- West Ham – 1,258 pts.

11- Southampton – 1,063 pts.

12- Blackburn Rovers – 970 pts.

13- Leeds United – 789 pts.

14- Leicester City – 787 pts.

15- Fulham – 640 pts.

16- Sunderland – 618 pts.

17- Bolton Wanderers – 575 pts.

18- Crystal Palace – 564 pts.

19- West Brom – 490 pts.

Unsurprisingly, it’s Manchester United who come out top of the list. It goes to show the true scale of their achievements that they opened up a 215 point gap to Arsenal and in particular, those of Sir Alex Ferguson, given he was responsible for the majority of that achievement.

By surviving this season, Everton ensured that they would continue in the league for the 31st straight year and are the lowest team to have played in every possible match. The only side above them that have gained more points without playing every possible game is Manchester City.