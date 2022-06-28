Thiago Silva wants to see Brazil teammate join him at Chelsea

Thiago Silva has expressed his hopes that his Brazil teammate Neymar will join him at Chelsea next season. 

According to GOAL, PSG are open to selling Neymar during the summer transfer window if an acceptable bid is lodged but the Brazil international does not want to leave at present.

Chelsea and Juventus are the two clubs reportedly interested in signing the superstar states Todofichajes, but neither of them can afford the Brazilian’s salary this summer – especially with the Premier League side on the verge of signing both Raheem Sterling and Raphinha as reported by The Athletic.

Neymar is not wanted by Paris Saint-Germain for next season 
Despite the financial difficulties involved in trying to sign the superstar, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva told the media in Brazil that he hopes that Neymar joins him in London.

“He has to go to Chelsea,” the 37-year-old told JC. “If it happens, it will be for the best. He needs no comments… So far, I don’t know anything, but I hope it comes to fruition.”

The pair have played together for Brazil for years and have also linked up at club level with PSG. The Brazilians reached the final of the Champions League together back in 2020 under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel but a reunion at Stamford Bridge this summer seems unlikely at present.

