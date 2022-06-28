Tottenham enquire about another Everton star on top of Anthony Gordon and Richarlison

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Tottenham have enquired about yet another Everton star, after initiating contact for Anthony Gordon and Richarlison.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are planning a double swoop of Everton, looking to sign Gordon and Richarlison this summer.

Due to Everton’s financial difficulties, the Merseyside club may have to sell some of their star players, and Tottenham are certainly testing the waters.

They’ve now enquired about yet another Everton player, according to 90min, who claim Antonio Conte has asked about the availability of Jordan Pickford.

Jordan Pickford was a real positive for England at Euro 2020.
However, it’s believed the England number one isn’t for sale this summer, and with Tottenham already bringing in Fraser Forster, it doesn’t make too much sense.

It appears Tottenham are just aiming to take advantage of Everton’s tricky financial situation, and looking to grab themselves as many bargains as possible.

It’s worrying times for Everton fans, as they see player after player linked with a move away from the club. With little money to spend, the calibre of player being linked to Goodison Park isn’t exciting, especially compared to the ability of the players they are rumoured to be losing.

 

