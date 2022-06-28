Two MAJOR developments that suggest Neymar could be on his way to Chelsea

There’s no doubt that the best players of the most recent generation were Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while it appears that Kylian Mbappe is going to be the standard-bearing going forward.

In between, we’ve seen multiple great players come and go who were exceptional but not quite up to that standard, and it does make you wonder where Neymar would be if it weren’t for Messi and CR7.

The Brazilian is a megastar and a generational talent in his own right, but it’s also fair to say that his father, his play-acting and prima-donna personality does make it harder to root for him.

It’s now reported that PSG are ready to let him go this summer after retaining the services of Mbappe, and there’s a lot that should interest Chelsea fans here.

The report claims that PSG are willing to sanction a loan, while they’re also prepared to take the hit on whatever part of his €40m annual salary that his next club can’t afford to take on.

On top of this, Chelsea and Brazil star Thiago Silva has publicly stated that he would love for his compatriot to come to Stamford Bridge, and it would be a marquee signing to kick-start the new era at the club.

Make no mistake – PSG want him gone, but would the Premier League really be the best place for him?