Liverpool striker Divock Origi has arrived in Italy ahead of his proposed move to AC Milan.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Origi was close to completing a move to Milan, after his contract expired at Liverpool.

Now, the Belgian striker has been pictured arriving in Italy, as he edges closer to completing a move away from Liverpool.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

? Divock Origi has arrived in Italy to complete his move to AC Milan? pic.twitter.com/UE4qveehvn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 28, 2022

Origi will go down as a hero at Liverpool, despite not being a regular in the team. The 27-year-old scored some crucial goals, including against Tottenham in the Champions League final.