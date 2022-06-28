Video: Liverpool star arrives in Italy ahead of move away from Anfield

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has arrived in Italy ahead of his proposed move to AC Milan.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Origi was close to completing a move to Milan, after his contract expired at Liverpool.

Now, the Belgian striker has been pictured arriving in Italy, as he edges closer to completing a move away from Liverpool.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds star has less than two weeks to leave the club
Newcastle United release Saudi Arabia-inspired third kit
Manchester United outcast linked with another Premier League club

Origi will go down as a hero at Liverpool, despite not being a regular in the team. The 27-year-old scored some crucial goals, including against Tottenham in the Champions League final.

 

More Stories Divock Origi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.