(Video) Man United and Barcelona reach ‘broad agreement’ to sign De Jong for £56m

Manchester United are making progress in their bid to sign midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona.

That’s according to a recent breaking news report from Sky Sports, who claim the Red Devils and Xavi’s La Liga giants have reached a ‘broad agreement’ for De Jong.

The fee discussed is believed to be £56m (€65m) plus performance-related add-ons.

De Jong and new United boss Erik ten Hag know each other well following their time spent working together with Ajax.

The United-faithful, who can start getting excited about the prospect of De Jong playing at Old Trafford, will be relieved to hear that their first big-name signing is edging closer to becoming a reality.