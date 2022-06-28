Wayne Rooney at centre of punditry tug-of-war with multiple companies desperate to sign him

Wayne Rooney is being targeted by multiple TV companies to sign him as a pundit after he resigned from Derby County.

After Derby County were relegated from the Championship and with the future of the club up in the air, Rooney decided to step down from his position as manager.

There’s been no announcement about his next step, but according to The Sun, Sky and BT are both desperate to sign him as a pundit.

You’d like to think Rooney has unfinished business in management, and it would be a shame to see him give up coaching so soon into his managerial career.