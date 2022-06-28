West Ham target now in advanced talks over shock move

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz is reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Italian side Salernitana over a shock move this summer.

Transfer Journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, has reported that the Serie A side’s new director of sport, Morgan De Sanctis, has travelled to London to finalise the details of Diaz’s move and claims there was a meeting with the player to try and convince him to sign with the Italian side.

Salernitana stayed in Serie A during the last campaign thanks to some brilliant form at the end of last season and will now be looking to avoid another relegation battle by signing some good players for next season and have turned to a man with 22 goals in 37 Championship matches last season.

Brereton Diaz was also linked with moves to Eintracht Frankfurt and Lyon, along with Premier League duo West Ham and Brighton reports LancsLive.

Therefore, this is a shock that Diaz is set to join Salenitana as it is well known that there is a strikers position open at West Ham. The Chile international would have been a great fit for the Hammers but now David Moyes will need to move on to another target on the long list of strikers that the Irons have been linked to.