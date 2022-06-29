According to reports, Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati is heading to London to hold talks with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over a transfer for 25-year-old Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer.

The Seria A defender who won the league’s Best Defender award for the 2021/22 season looks set to leave Torino this summer following a standout season in which he appeared in 33 games across all competitions.

The Brazilian has since gathered interest from multiple clubs, with Tutto Sport reporting that Inter Milan are the favourites.

However, Inter would only offer between £26m and £30m (€30m and €35m), and Torino feel they could get more from the English market.

According to a report by Sean Walsh at 90Min, Torino’s sporting director is heading to London to hold talks with the London clubs in the hope of inciting a bidding war.

??? Tottenham hope (*hope*) to sign Richarlison before he returns to Everton for pre-season training. Talks are progressing well, though Spurs are wary that Arsenal could re-enter the race if Raphinha indeed heads to Chelsea.https://t.co/gCWCLnzbkB — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) June 29, 2022

It is said that Torino are looking to sell Bremer for around £43m (€50m), which is far higher than what has currently been on offer.

All three Premier League clubs are in the market for a centre-back this summer, with Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea still assessing their options.

Bremer joined Torino in 2018 from Brazil’s first-tier club Atletico Mineiro for £5.2m (Transfermarkt) and has made 110 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side.