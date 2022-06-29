Barcelona failed with late call to Leeds United over Raphinha

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Barcelona are said to have made a late call in a bid to sign Raphinha.

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move for the Leeds United winger this summer, with Camp Nou reportedly his preferred destination.

But they have come up well short in their efforts, restricted by financial issues at the club this summer.

Arsenal made a bid for Raphinha last week but were rejected, while a number of other clubs are also said to have expressed an interest.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle made approach for Manchester United midfielder
Video: Liverpool star spotted arriving in Italy ahead of imminent transfer announcement
Manchester United enter ‘direct’ talks over transfer target as agreement expected

But it is Chelsea who now look most likely to complete a deal, working quickly in their bid to get it over the line in the coming days.

Amid news the Blues were closing in, Barcelona made a call to Leeds, according to Fabrizio Romano, but they couldn’t come close to matching Chelsea’s proposal.

Chelsea are said to have struck a ‘full agreement’, according to the same source, and it looks like Barca will have to look elsewhere.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories FC Barcelona leeds united Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.