Barcelona are said to have made a late call in a bid to sign Raphinha.

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move for the Leeds United winger this summer, with Camp Nou reportedly his preferred destination.

But they have come up well short in their efforts, restricted by financial issues at the club this summer.

Arsenal made a bid for Raphinha last week but were rejected, while a number of other clubs are also said to have expressed an interest.

But it is Chelsea who now look most likely to complete a deal, working quickly in their bid to get it over the line in the coming days.

Amid news the Blues were closing in, Barcelona made a call to Leeds, according to Fabrizio Romano, but they couldn’t come close to matching Chelsea’s proposal.

Chelsea are said to have struck a ‘full agreement’, according to the same source, and it looks like Barca will have to look elsewhere.

More on Raphinha. Arsenal had a meeting with Leeds and made a new verbal bid in the last hours, turned down by LUFC. Barcelona also called Leeds again but no chance to match Chelsea bid. ?? #Raphinha Chelsea are now working to get the agreement done also on personal terms. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

