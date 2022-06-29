Barcelona are said to be willing to sell Memphis Depay just one year after his arrival.

The Blaugrana only snapped up the Dutch international last summer, taking him to Camp Nou on a free transfer from Lyon.

Memphis made a fast start, but he has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Xavi Hernandez, and it’s likely playing time will only get more difficult to come by as Barcelona strengthen.

It was Barca’s intention to wait until late in the summer to make a decision over Memphis, with that decision based on any possible additions landed this summer.

But Memphis’ representatives were not satisfied with that plan, and according to Sport, they met with Barca at the club offices to get a clear picture of what the plan is on Monday.

The result of the meeting is that Barca are now willing to sell Memphis earlier than planned with a £17.2million price tag.

There are said to be clubs interested, and Barcelona will listen to offers.