Barcelona are said to be closing in on a deal for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish superstar has been heavily linked with a Bayern exit this summer, admitting himself that he wants a new challenge.

Lewandowski’s relationship with the Bayern board appears to have broken down, and at 33, a year before his contract ends, he wants to head for pastures new.

Bayern will allow him to leave, but they are not doing their long-serving frontman any favours.

It’s reported Bayern want as much as 50million euros (£43million) to sell this summer, a fee Barca could now be closer to paying amid the likely sale of Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United.

According to BILD via Sport, Barca are now approaching the fee Bayern have asked for, likely to pay 40million euros (£34million) upfront plus add-ons.

The signing would be a big boost for the Blaugrana, who need more strength up top, and Lewandowski, who has scored more than 40 goals in each of his last two seasons, should do the trick.