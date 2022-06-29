Borussia Dortmund put mammoth price tag on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham will not be leaving Borussia Dortmund during this summer’s transfer window.

The young England international, who has seen teammate Erling Haaland move to Man City, recently confirmed he would be staying with the Black and Yellows for the 2022-23 campaign.

“I’m really looking forward to next season,” Bellingham told Ruhr Nachrichten.

“I can’t wait for it to finally start. But yes, I’ll be here next season, and I’ll be ready.”

However, although the 19-year-old will remain in the Bundesliga, next summer is expected to see a whole host of clubs vying for his signature.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Champions League holders Real Madrid are all believed to be interested in the talented teenager – setting the stage for a bidding war.

Interestingly, unlike so many Dortmund players who have come before him, Bellingham does not have a minimum release clause in his contract – this gives the popular German side a huge advantage when it comes to negotiations.

With his contract not set to expire until 2025, Dortmund are at no risk of losing the former Birmingham City prospect and this only cements their strong position which is why, according to SportBILD, the eight-time Bundesliga winners have slapped a monumental £103m price tag on their number 22’s head.

How Europe’s heavyweights plan to lower the German’s asking price remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, following a truly meteoric rise, both domestically and internationally, whichever club ends up being Bellingham’s next would have bagged an absolute star in the making.

Since arriving at the Signal Iduna Park in 2020, Bellingham has gone on to feature in 89 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals along the way.