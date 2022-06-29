Chelsea and PSG interested in £52m wonderkid showing more potential than Vini Jr.

You may not have heard of him, but Palmeiras striker Endrick is becoming one of South America’s most sought-after talents, and according to recent reports, is now wanted by both Chelsea and Paris-Saint Germain.

The young Brazilian attacker is just 15 years old and although youth regulations mean a team outside of his native country cannot sign him until he is 18, there is already a queue of European heavyweights waiting to make their move.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, the teenager is destined for big things and is even considered to be showing greater signs of potential than Real Madrid’s Vini Jr was at the same age.

Promoted from the club’s under-17s to under-20s last summer, the fact Endrick, who has scored six goals in his last seven outings, is not only holding his own but flourishing among an age group much older than his own is testament to his ability.

In fact, the gifted teenager is showing so much potential that Palmeiras have inserted a £52m (€60m) release clause into his contract – proving it going to take a mammoth offer to prise him away from South America.

Although aware of Endrick, it is reported that Man City will not be in the running for the attacker due to Erling Haaland’s recent transfer from Borussia Dortmund. Haaland is just 21-year-old, so when the time comes for Palmeiras’ youth star to take the next step in his career, the Norway international still won’t be anywhere near his prime, which would impact Enrick’s own development.

Given a move to the Etihad is probably out of the question, the door is now open for Chelsea and Paris-Saint Germain to lay the groundwork for a player who has the potential to become the sport’s most expensive teenager.