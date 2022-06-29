Chelsea identify new transfer target after deciding £102m star is too expensive

Chelsea are reportedly set to go after Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar this summer after deciding that Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt is too expensive at £102million.

The Blues are in need of new defensive signings this summer due to both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen becoming free agents, while the ageing Thiago Silva surely cannot play as often next season.

De Ligt could have been a fine signing for Chelsea, but the Netherlands international is deemed too expensive at £102m, leading the west London giants to focus on Skriniar instead, according to the Daily Mail.

A number of other defenders have also been linked with Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that Kalidou Koulibaly, Jules Kounde and Nathan Ake are also being considered…

Chelsea fans would surely be happy with any of these names, with two signings perhaps ideal for this problem position.

For now, the club’s focus is on signing Raphinha from Leeds, and there’s no doubt the attack is also an issue after Romelu Lukaku’s struggles, along with the inconsistency of players like Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

