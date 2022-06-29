Chelsea in talks for £63m defender, discussing player plus cash offer

Despite moving ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Leeds United’s Raphinha, Chelsea’s spending looks set to continue.

Although Thomas Tuchel is targeting multiple attackers, including Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (Telegraph), a new defender is also on the German’s summer wishlist.

One player who has emerged as a serious option to make the switch to Stamford Bridge is Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt.

De Ligt, 22, has two years left on his contract, and although recently offered a new deal, is believed to be stalling over signing.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claim Chelsea have opened talks with Juventus over a possible move for the Netherlands international.

Although the 22-year-old is currently valued at £63m (Transfermarkt), it is likely that Juventus will increase their asking price to closer to £100m, and in an attempt to get that fee down, Chelsea could throw one of their own players in the mix.

Not keen on taking hit n’ miss striker Timo Werner, the Serie A are believed to prefer winger Christian Pulisic.

Speaking to the US media (as quoted by The Athletic) earlier this year ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the American attacker said: “Of course I want to get more playing time (for Chelsea). I want to be on the field as much as I can and be at the sharpest I can be and, you know, fit, as well.”

Having started in just 13 Premier League games last season, Pulisic, who has two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, has been a fringe player, and by his own admission, has not featured as much as he would have liked.

Failure to force his manager into reconsidering his stature within the Blues’ squad could certainly pave the way for the USMNT international to favour a move to Turin, and in turn, could see De Ligt come the other way.