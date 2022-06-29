Chelsea now chasing deal for Manchester City star who is likely to leave

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Chelsea are now said to be pursuing a deal for Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The versatile full-back could well leave City this summer as he searches for a more prominent role going forward.

The Ukrainian has proven his ability at City, playing a key squad role, but he hasn’t been able to become a clear starter.

Zinchenko made just 10 Premier League starts last season, and he is ready to move on to become a starter.

He has attracted plenty of interest, with Arsenal and Everton reportedly chasing a £30million deal this summer.

And the Daily Mail are now reporting that Chelsea are pursuing a deal, with Thomas Tuchel needing to strengthen his back-line.

Chelsea are losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer, while there are no guarantees Cesar Azpilicueta or Marcos Alonso will stick around.

Zinchenko could add strength to the back-line, while also being able to play in a defensive midfield role.

