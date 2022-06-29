Chelsea are now said to be pursuing a deal for Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The versatile full-back could well leave City this summer as he searches for a more prominent role going forward.

The Ukrainian has proven his ability at City, playing a key squad role, but he hasn’t been able to become a clear starter.

Zinchenko made just 10 Premier League starts last season, and he is ready to move on to become a starter.

He has attracted plenty of interest, with Arsenal and Everton reportedly chasing a £30million deal this summer.

And the Daily Mail are now reporting that Chelsea are pursuing a deal, with Thomas Tuchel needing to strengthen his back-line.

MORE: Lukaku issues first words after arriving in Milan

Chelsea are losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer, while there are no guarantees Cesar Azpilicueta or Marcos Alonso will stick around.

Zinchenko could add strength to the back-line, while also being able to play in a defensive midfield role.