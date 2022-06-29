Chelsea are moving quickly in their bid to land Raphinha, according to the latest report.

It emerged on Tuesday night that the Blues had entered pole position to land the Leeds United winger, moving ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Gunners had a bid rejected last week and were expected to make a second offer, but it’s now being reported that Chelsea could get the deal done swiftly.

According to a fresh report from CBS Sport, Chelsea are moving fast in their bid to land the Brazilian and could wrap up a deal within 48 hours.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is said to be personally working on a deal, leading the negotiations with Leeds, who are said to want as much as £65million, though a deal could be done for less.

Boehly is now taking the lead seat when it comes to transfers amid the announcement of Marin Granovskaia’s departure.

His first signing could well be Raphinha as Chelsea look to strengthen towards a possible title bid.